Photo Gallery: Private Wall inspected after Hanna saturated grounds Delcia Lopez - August 3, 2020 Members of the government contingency survey the private border wall during an inspection of the structure on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. The 18-foot-tall fence, the first piece of border wall built directly on the shores of the river in the Rio Grande Valley shows signs of erosion. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Tommy Fisher, president of North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, walks along the wall he built on private land on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hector Guajardo with Rodriguez Engineering surveys the area along the private border wall on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Cracks are seen along the concrete that holds the steel bollards in place on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A worker exits a dirt moving machine during an inspection of the private border wall on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center Marianna Trevino Wright and engineers survey the private border structure on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hector Guajardo with Rodriguez Engineering surveys the area along wall on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A part of the rigid concrete that holds the galvanized steel bollards at a private border wall, casts shadows past the eroded river bank on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com