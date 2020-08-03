Members of the government contingency survey the private border wall during an inspection of the structure on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. The 18-foot-tall fence, the first piece of border wall built directly on the shores of the river in the Rio Grande Valley shows signs of erosion. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Tommy Fisher, president of North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, walks along the wall he built on private land on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Hector Guajardo with Rodriguez Engineering surveys the area along the private border wall on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Cracks are seen along the concrete that holds the steel bollards in place on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
A worker exits a dirt moving machine during an inspection of the private border wall on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center Marianna Trevino Wright and engineers survey the private border structure on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Hector Guajardo with Rodriguez Engineering surveys the area along wall on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
A part of the rigid concrete that holds the galvanized steel bollards at a private border wall, casts shadows past the eroded river bank on Monday, August, 03, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

