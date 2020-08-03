Lopez, Segovia units account for about 20.6% of active COVID-19 cases in TDCJ

Hidalgo County’s Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons lead the state in the total number of active novel coronavirus cases, state jail records show.

The Lopez Unit in Edinburg has a total of 553 active COVID-19 cases, according to TDCJ’s website while the Segovia Unit has a total of 334 for a combined 887 cases in the jail complex off of Cibolo Road.

There are 4,298 active cases in TDCJ’s 106 units with 101, or 95%, having active cases.

“The Lopez Unit has now had two rounds of mass testing of all asymptomatic offenders and staff. The first was in May when 899 offenders were tested,” said Jeremy Diesel, TDCJ’s director of communications. “Most recently mass testing occurred there from July 25-28 when 934 were tested.”

Diesel says TDCJ is conducting rounds of mass testing to areas that are experiencing increased cases in the community around TDCJ units and in units that “may have an increase in symptomatic case positive results.”

As of Sunday, Hidalgo County has had 17,353 positive cases with 4,649 being active.

The only other units currently close to the Lopez and Segovia units in active cases include the Cotulla, Daniel, Ferguson and Havins units, according to TDCJ records.

The Ferguson Unit, located in Midway, Texas, has 377 active cases while the Havins Unit in Brownwood, Texas, has 282 active cases.

The Daniel Unit in Snyder, Texas, has 251 active cases while the Cotulla Unit in Cotulla, Texas, has 224 cases.

All other TDCJ jails in the state have fewer than 200 active cases as of early Monday afternoon, according to TDCJ records.

