Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in weekend shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Francisco Javier Guzman-Galindo, of Pharr, died after being shot in a vehicle Saturday.

Authorities responded to the area of Mile 16 North Road and FM 493 at about 11:42 a.m. in rural Donna in reference to the shooting.

“Guzman the passenger of the vehicle was found deceased by Sheriff’s Deputies near Mile 12 1/2 North Road and FM 493,” a news release stated. “The driver a 35-year-old male also sustained a gunshot wound but is now in stable condition recovering at a local hospital.”

The motive is unclear, according to the release, but investigators with the Major Crimes Unit are following up on multiple leads.

On Saturday, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said the 35-year-old called 9-1-1 to report the shooting that occurred while he was driving.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477),” the release stated. “You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone App ‘P3 Tips.’”