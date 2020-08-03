Gov. Abbott to visit makeshift hospital in McAllen

McALLEN — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in town again on Tuesday to witness the opening of a temporary medical facility inside the convention center here.

Abbott toured the Rio Grande Valley last week to survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Hanna and to announce the opening of the new facility meant to help alleviate the burden placed on local hospitals due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Initially, Abbott expected the facility to be ready to accept patients by the end of last week, but the massive endeavor has taken a bit longer to launch.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Monday the facility would begin accepting patients on Tuesday.

Abbott is slated to be brief on the matter upon his arrival Tuesday afternoon and will meet with members of the media afterward.

The governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, who also toured the area last week.

Pictures and video released by the Texas Department of Emergency Management indicate tents, beds, monitors and other medical equipment and supplies are already inside the facility.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo County residents continue to document the extent of the property damage left by Hanna in hopes the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides individual assistance. Only public assistance to local government entities and certain private nonprofit organizations has been granted aid.