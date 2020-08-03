Complaint: CBP finds liquid meth in gas tank

Homeland Security Investigation agents say she was promised a 2011 Volkswagon Tiguan and paid $400 to drive to Houston.

But Jennifer Marie Garcia never made it beyond the Hidalgo County Port of Entry.

Instead, Garcia is in federal custody after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they discovered liquid methamphetamine in the vehicle’s gas tank that equates to 77 pounds of the narcotic, according to a criminal complaint.

HSI agents say Garcia waived her Miranda rights and told investigators that a contact in Houston gave her the vehicle, which she drove to Reynosa.

“Once in Reynosa, Garcia provided the vehicle to the contact, who returned several hours later with the vehicle,” the complaint says.

According to the federal agents, Garcia said she suspected drugs were in the vehicle.