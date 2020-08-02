Valley still breaking records in virus case activity

Cameron Co. sets another single-day high with 1,439 cases; 33 die in region

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez reported 12 deaths related to COVID-19 and 347 additional cases in a news release Sunday, as the county’s death toll is now at 656.

“Unfortunately, the death toll continues to mount but I remain hopeful that August will be a better month for Hidalgo County than July,” Cortez said in the release. “We must remain committed to staying safe by staying home.”

The ages of the 12 reported deaths range from a woman in her 50s to a man in his 70s.

County officials said new hospital numbers were unavailable on Sunday. The last reported number of individuals in area hospitals as of Friday remains at 813, with patients in intensive care units also remaining at 234.

As of Sunday, the total number of tests administered in the county is 108,240, with 90,465 returning negative.

Of the 17,353 total positive cases reported, only 4,649 are active.

In Cameron County, an additional 21 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by officials, raising the fatality toll there to 247.

Their ages range from people between their 20s and 90s.

Additionally, county officials also reported 1,439 cases of COVID-19, raising the total known deaths in Cameron County to 13,516.

This is the fourth consecutive day Cameron County has broken its single-day record.

On Sunday, 222 individuals were reported to have recovered, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 5,051.

Over in Starr County, officials reported 47 new positive cases Sunday, raising the total known cases there to 2,117.

Of the total known cases, only 1,350 were reported active.