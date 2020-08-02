Citing virus, Edinburg teen facing murder charge wants bond reduced

An Edinburg teen accused of murder is still seeking a bond reduction.

Ryan Jet Rodriguez, 18, has sought to lower his $1 million bond on charges of murder and attempted murder since early July.

Now, in addition to arguments that his bond is excessive, Rodriguez is also citing Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order concerning the release of inmates on personal bond to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in local jails in support of his motion to reduce bond.

That order prohibits the release of people accused of a crime of violence on a personal recognizance bond, but does allow judge’s discretion in granting bond in these cases on an individual basis for “health and medical” reasons.

In late July, the county announced that 32 inmates at the Hidalgo County jail and 41 staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday.

Rodriguez and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Tanner Charles Dickerson-Rodriguez, are accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez on March 23 at 2:30 a.m. Dickerson-Rodriguez also remains jailed on $1 million in bonds.

Edinburg police investigators allege the duo lured Gonzalez to a residence on Esparanza Street through a Snapchat message asking to buy drugs.

When Gonzalez and the juvenile arrived, police say Dickerson-Rodriguez and Rodriguez opened fire, killing Gonzalez.

The juvenile escaped and spoke with Hidalgo County investigators, who assisted Edinburg in the investigation.