An 18-year-old man charged earlier this year in a shooting death is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a drug charge.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Carlos Julian Contreras on June 4 on a charge of possession of oxycodone, 1 to 4 grams.

Contreras has not yet been indicted over allegations that he shot and killed 19-year-old Genero Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo on Jan. 14 in a sugar cane field near Donna.

After the teen’s arrest, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said Contreras admitted to picking Castillo up and driving him to Donna Lakes with a man named George.

The investigation, however, revealed that George does not exist and Contreras is the sole suspect, according to Guerra.

“In the immediate area of the crime scene, investigators were able to locate tire tracks, indicating a vehicle had just left the location, and multiple 40-caliber bullet casings,” Guerra said at the time. “Through the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the victim was having issues with a friend named Carlos Julian Contreras, who drove a white Ford truck.”

Contreras is currently free on a $200,000 bond.