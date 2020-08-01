Sheriff’s office opens homicide probe after driver, passenger shot

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after a 9-1-1 caller told dispatch he had been shot, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said via social media Saturday.

“Deputies responded to a 911 caller advising he had been shot and was traveling south on FM 493 from Mile 16 North,” Guerra said. “Deputies located two victims on Mile 12 1/1 North and FM 493. Passenger was deceased and the driver has been transported to a hospital.”

Guerra made the announcement at about 1 p.m. Saturday.