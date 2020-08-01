At 1,106, Cameron Co. COVID-19 cases skyrocket to new single-day record

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,106 new positive cases in a news release Saturday.

The jump in cases is the third time this week Cameron County has broken its single-day high of infections, and a 54% increase of overall cases in seven days.

Six of the deaths are nursing home residents from Ebony Lake Nursing Home, Brownsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen and the remaining four deaths are from Brownsville.

Of the 10 who died, two are 89- and 57-year-old women, with the remaining eight men being 56, 70, 75, 76, 80, 80, 81 and 83 years old.

The ages of the 1,106 cases range from an infant to a woman in their 90s.

The total fatalities related to COVID-19 in Cameron County is now 226.

Additionally, on Saturday, the county reported 764 individuals have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of those who recovered to 4,829.

As of Saturday, the total known cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County is 12,077. At this time last week, the case total in the county was 7,827.

Hidalgo County reports their over-the-weekend COVID-19 statistics on Sundays.

In Starr County, an additional 87 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, according to the county’s health authority Dr. Jose Vazquez, raising the total there to 2,070.

Of the 2,070, only 1,306 are active.