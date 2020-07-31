Willacy Co. confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases

Six more people in Willacy County have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Friday.

The county’s total number of confirmed positives now stands at 586.

The new positives include a boy “in their one’s,” two teen girls, a man and a woman — both in their 40s, and a man in his 70s, according to a news release.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra said.

The county judge further implored residents to continue to stay home, practice social distancing when out in public, wear masks and wash hands frequently.

“Please continue to take all local, county, CDC and Texas DSHS recommended precautions to keep your family safe. Stay safe everyone and let’s get through this together,” Guerra said.

Willacy County residents seeking information on how to get tested for COVID-19 may call (956) 421-5505.