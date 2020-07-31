Sheriff deputies stop alleged kidnapping attempt

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday thwarted what they say was a man’s attempt to kidnap a woman at knifepoint and force her to drive to Nuevo Progreso.

The suspect did not make it out of Edinburg, according to authorities.

HCSO charged Jose Fabian Luna with a count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Crimson Street at around 1:18 a.m. Monday for a welfare concern that turned into a kidnapping case.

“Deputies were advised that a male named Fabian had taken a female at knife point in a gray jeep,” a probable cause affidavit stated. “Deputies located the jeep traveling east on Monte Cristo near Closner Road. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and observed a knife be thrown out through the passenger side window.”

The driver told authorities that Luna kidnapped her at knifepoint and told her to drive to Nuevo Progreso, according to the charging document. She also requested a protective order.

According to HCSO, witness statements at the residence corroborated the woman’s story.

Investigators say Luna admitted to throwing the knife out of the vehicle’s window, according to the probable cause affidavit.