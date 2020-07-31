Roxy Chapa was a standout on the softball diamond during her days suiting up for Sharyland High, and the slugger’s game translated to the next level as Chapa was recently named Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Softball All-Decade Hitter of the Year.

Chapa, a 2015 graduate of Sharyland High and 2019 graduate from TAMUK, recently received the recognition after wrapping up a tremendous four-year career as a catcher for the Javelinas. She finishes with her name in the TAMUK record books in multiple stat categories as the Javelinas’ all-time leader in home runs, RBIs, total bases and extra-base hits.

Chapa immediately made an impact at TAMUK, becoming the program’s first player to be named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-America Team as a freshman. During her first year with the Javelinas, Chapa tied for a team-high batting average with .345 and a .610 slugging percentage to go with a team-high 10 home runs and 55 RBIs, a new TAMUK single-season record. She also led the team with 61 hits.

Her sophomore year season, Chapa earned a spot on the All-Lone Star conference second team as she started 49 games to go with eight home runs, 53 hits and a team-high 39 RBIs.

As a junior, Chapa smashed her way into program history at TAMUK as she set the single-season home run record with a whopping 13 long balls while adding 43 RBIs.

One year after shattering the program home run record, Chapa went on to break her own single-season record by hitting 14 home runs as a senior. Her 14 home runs ranked second in the Lone Star Conference, while Chapa’s 57 RBIs ranked third. Chapa also helped the Javelinas reach the College World Series national championship game her final year. At the CWS, Chapa blasted two home runs on her way to being named to the 2019 CWS All-Tournament Team.

In total, Chapa finished her TAMUK softball career with 45 home runs, 194 RBIs and 221 games played, all program records. Chapa also earned All-Lone Star Conference recognition each of her four years at TAMUK and was a DII Third-Team All-American in 2016.

While at Sharyland High, Chapa helped lead the Rattlers to back-to-back district championships in 2012 and 2013, and a bi-district championship in 2014. Chapa also earned a number of individual honors during her time at Sharyland including The Monitor’s Softball All-Area Newcomer of the Year, All-Area Catcher, and the Rattlers’ Most Valuable Player in 2014.

