Photo Gallery: Commissioner dead after shootout with police Joel Martinez - July 31, 2020 A member of law enforcement walks away on Bryan avenue from a home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A broken light on a police unit is pointed out in front of a home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A bullet casing rests on the street neat a home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A armored police vehicle rested in the front yard of the home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A broken window is shown at home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Police tape surounds the home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Law enforcement personnel are seen at the scene on Friday, August, 01, 2020 in Mission.Police originally responded to a domestic disturbance Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission police chief Robert Dominguez during a press confernece on Friday, July,31,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com An armored vehicle moves around in front of the home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Invesigators talk in front of a home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The body of Gabriel Salinas is taken from a home were he and law enforcement exchanged bullets Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Investigators pause in the doorway of a home were gunfire between Gabriel Salinas and law enforcement took place Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Texas DPS trooper guards the entrance to Mission Viejo Estates on Friday, August, 01, 2020 in Mission. Police originally responded to a domestic disturbance at the subdivision on Thursday evening. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Heavy police equipment still at the scene on Friday morning, Aug.01,2020. Police originally responded to a domestic disturbance between Salinas, a Sullivan City commissioner, and his girlfriend on Thursday evening. Gabriel Salinas has been confirmed dead by Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez