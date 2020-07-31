Hidalgo Co. reports 28 COVID-19 deaths

Officials in Hidalgo County have confirmed that another 28 people have died as a result of COVID-19, as an additional 360 people tested positive for the disease Friday.

The coronavirus has now claimed the lives of 644 Hidalgo County residents, according to the county’s figures.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the friends and families who have lost a loved one today,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said via a news release posted to Twitter Friday.

The county added that 813 people remain hospitalized with the disease, including 234 in intensive care units.

Some 422 Hidalgo County residents were also released from isolation Friday, meaning they “have been symptom free for 10 days, including three days without a fever,” the release states.

In total, 17,006 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 19, when the county reported its first case. Of those, 10,321 have been cleared, leaving 6,041 net active cases, according to the news release.

And in Starr County, an additional 42 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive there to 1,983, country officials confirmed via a news release.

Those testing positive there range in age from an 11-month-old baby girl from Rio Grande City to a 92-year-old man from Roma, according to the release.

Meanwhile, six more people in Willacy County have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Friday.

The county’s total number of confirmed positives now stands at 586.

The new positives include a boy “in their one’s,” two teen girls, a man and a woman — both in their 40s, and a man in his 70s, according to a news release.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra said.