HCSO: Woman drove drunk with 4 children under 10

A 32-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested her on accusations of driving drunk with four children in her vehicle after leaving an alleged domestic disturbance with her ex-husband.

Lorena Torres is charged with DWI with a child under 15, resisting arrest, harassment of a public servant, assault causes bodily injury family member and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies responded to 13859 Mile 1/2 Road south of Mile 1 1/2 Road in Mercedes at 2:50 a.m. on July 22 in reference to an assault.

When deputies arrived, they say they watched as Torres got into a black SUV and drove onto Mile 1 1/12 west, according to the charging document.

“Deputies learned that Lorena was intoxicated and had just committed an assault at location,” authorities wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

When they made contact with Torres, who deputies say was stationary with the four children in the back seat crying, all 10 and younger, she became belligerent, according to the affidavit.

“Deputy observed Lorena to show signs of intoxication to include slurred speech, irate belligerent behavior, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person,” the charging document states. “Lorena was given verbal commands to exit her vehicle but she refused and said ‘F***, off, I’m going back to my house.'”

Deputies then “removed” her from her vehicle and arrested her.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Torres got into an argument with her ex-husband, smashed his belongings and punched him multiple times before her arrest.