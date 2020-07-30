Starr Co. reports 28 new COVID-19 cases over two-day period

Willacy Co. reports three new cases

Starr County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven more cases on Thursday, raising the total case count there to 1,941 according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

The youngest among the new Wednesday cases include a 6-year-old and 8-year-old from Rio Grande City.

So far, 686 individuals have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,233 active cases in the county.

There were no deaths reported Thursday, leaving the death toll due to the coronavirus there at 22, with 41 deaths pending confirmation.

On Thursday, Willacy County confirmed three additional cases of the disease, raising the total number of cases there to 580, according to a county news release.

The new cases include a teenager and two individuals in their 30s.