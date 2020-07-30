SpaceX conducts successful engine test

After weeks of delays, SpaceX at 3:02 p.m. today conducted a successful static-fire engine test of its SN5 Starship prototype at the company’s Boca Chica test/launch complex.

The test, which lasted five or five or six seconds, paves the way to the first test flight of the SN5, which will mark the first flight of a full-size Starship prototype.

Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO, tweeted a few minutes after today’s test: “Starship SN5 just completed full duration static fire. 150m hop soon.”