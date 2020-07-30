Sergio Muñoz Sr., former state rep ill with COVID-19, dies at 68

Former state Rep. Sergio Muñoz Sr. has died after recently becoming ill with COVID-19, the Hidalgo County Democratic Party announced via social media Thursday morning.

The father of current state Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr. and the party’s vice chair, Muñoz, D-Mission, served as representative for Texas’ 36th district between 1993 and 1997.

The Palmview native was 68 at the time of his death.

In 1995, during the 74th Legislature, Muñoz served on the House Committee on Elections, which among several tasks reviewed early voting by mail problems and provided oversight of that year’s Judicial Campaign Fairness Act.

During the same session, Muñoz also served on a county affairs committee tasked with understanding issues that arose from proposals to change or eliminate certain county offices — this entailed protecting voters and officials.

Muñoz was no stranger to such committees, having previously served on the elections body in the 1993 session, in which he was among several representatives who reviewed agencies’ reporting requirements on streamlining obligations and improving accountability.

He and his wife Connie raised their family in the Mission area, where he worked in health care and she was an educator. His daughter, Marla Muñoz-Lopez, also works in health care.

His son, Sergio Muñoz Jr., is an attorney and sole principal of the Muñoz Law Firm, having also served at one time as a municipal court judge in Palmview, and is a member of the Hidalgo County Bar Association.

In 2010, the son followed in his father’s footsteps and began his first term as state representative for District 36.