Mission police taking gunfire responding to domestic disturbance

BY NAXIELY LOPEZ-PUENTE AND BERENICE GARCIA | STAFF WRITERS

11 p.m. update

Police believe there are three children inside the home where the suspect is barricaded.

Mission police officers are responding to an active shooter situation at a local residence.

Police are currently trying to evacuate neighbors because the shooter is barricaded inside his home, according to Mission Assistant Police Chief Jody Tittle. Other agencies are also assisting, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A boy has been transported to a hospital. Tittle did not know the extent or nature of the child’s injuries.

Police came under fire at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday after responding to a domestic disturbance near Colosio Lane, just east of Bryan Road.

Mayor Armando O’Caña said officers were shot at and backup units were called.

“Supposedly it’s a family disturbance that has gone wild,” O’Caña said. “There’s an active shooter situation.”

Officers have not been wounded.