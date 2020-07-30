LETTERS: Don’t violate others’ rights; Hold men responsible; Not my amigos; Origins of virus

Don’t violate others’ rights

This is in response to Hortencia Camargo’s letter dated July 6, “Racism is a right.”

Ms. Camargo, thank you for the letter. Don’t worry, I’m not going to tell you off; I don’t disagree with most of what you say. In fact, I’m like you. I don’t care what others think of me or if they have some misguided, confused ideology.

I’d like to explore your statement about how the only time you care about racism “is if it gets physical or involves any type of negative action in a government, public or official capacity.”

I ask you to consider the following: lynching, murder, false and unjust imprisonment; are all results, products and symptoms of racism. I hope this makes you care a little bit more about racism as, while it may not affect you or me perhaps due to the places we live or the color of our skin, history tells us that racism is not only wrong and ignorant, but it is dangerous. It is violent, aggressive and deadly.

Let us remember that while we all have the right to believe in what we want, that right ends when we begin to impede on the rights of others.

Phil Garcia

McAllen

Hold men responsible

Joe Miller’s idea of justice is to deny abortions to women with unwanted pregnancies (Letters, July 6). Instead she would be forced to continue the pregnancy and then give the resulting child up for adoption.

To me that sounds like turning unwilling women into human incubators for adoption agencies. If a woman is to be punished for having an unintended pregnancy, how about likewise punishing the man who was involved?

This is hardly a one-person “crime against humanity,” as he would seemingly like us to believe.

I would like to see some of my tax dollars being spent forcing men who create unwanted pregnancies to have vasectomies and for castration of convicted rapists.

Debra Bolin

Mission

Not my amigos

Mr. Tom Laney of Mercedes has recently written two letters with the sign-off phrase, “No wall between Amigos.” The first time I was inspired to pause and reflect on the message in this phrase. The second time, on July 3, I was reminded that I should probably share my reflections.

That phrase truly expresses the current status quo at our border with Mexico. And even if President Trump should get all the wall he desires, the phrase would still be true.