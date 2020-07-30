LETTERS: Don’t violate others’ rights; Hold men responsible; Not my amigos; Origins of virus

Don’t violate others’ rights
This is in response to Hortencia Camargo’s letter dated July 6, “Racism is a right.”
Ms. Camargo, thank you for the letter. Don’t worry, I’m not going to tell you off; I don’t disagree with most of what you say. In fact, I’m like you. I don’t care what others think of me or if they have some misguided, confused ideology.
I’d like to explore your statement about how the only time you care about racism “is if it gets physical or involves any type of negative action in a government, public or official capacity.”
I ask you to consider the following: lynching, murder, false and unjust imprisonment; are all results, products and symptoms of racism. I hope this makes you care a little bit more about racism as, while it may not affect you or me perhaps due to the places we live or the color of our skin, history tells us that racism is not only wrong and ignorant, but it is dangerous. It is violent, aggressive and deadly.
Let us remember that while we all have the right to believe in what we want, that right ends when we begin to impede on the rights of others.
Phil Garcia
McAllen
Hold men responsible
Joe Miller’s idea of justice is to deny abortions to women with unwanted pregnancies (Letters, July 6). Instead she would be forced to continue the pregnancy and then give the resulting child up for adoption.
To me that sounds like turning unwilling women into human incubators for adoption agencies. If a woman is to be punished for having an unintended pregnancy, how about likewise punishing the man who was involved?
This is hardly a one-person “crime against humanity,” as he would seemingly like us to believe.
I would like to see some of my tax dollars being spent forcing men who create unwanted pregnancies to have vasectomies and for castration of convicted rapists.
Debra Bolin
Mission
Not my amigos
Mr. Tom Laney of Mercedes has recently written two letters with the sign-off phrase, “No wall between Amigos.” The first time I was inspired to pause and reflect on the message in this phrase. The second time, on July 3, I was reminded that I should probably share my reflections.
That phrase truly expresses the current status quo at our border with Mexico. And even if President Trump should get all the wall he desires, the phrase would still be true.
Why? The phrase is true because Amigos always cross the border at the legal entry points, where there is no wall.
The wall only exists at points where the drug smugglers, human traffickers, gun runners, etc., sneak across under cover of darkness. These people are not my amigos. Are they yours?
David Martin
Edinburg
Origins of virus
The following is an effort to address July 7 letters to the editor.
According to Wikipedia, “Covid-19 was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei, China, and has resulted in an ongoing pandemic. The first confirmed case has been traced back to 17 November 2019 in Hubei.”
It was at that time that China started prohibiting travel within China, but irresponsibly allowing travel from China out into the rest of the world, without regard for it spreading worldwide, to the rest of humanity outside of China. Actions like these seem evil and sinister by any definition.
Opinions are protected by free speech, but not if they are falsely driven by political opposition or hate. Facts are the boundary between truth and calumny. Every human being should be duty-bound by ethics of honesty, truth and the rule of law.
No human being, whatever status defines us, is exempt from being truthful, especially citizens who are parents or mentors, and who should also be duty-bound to set an example with the children we raise, or the children we educate or entrusted with. The truth always matters.
Imelda Coronado
Mission