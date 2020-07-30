Donna ISD pushes first day of school to Sept. 8

The Donna school district postponed its first day of school to Sept. 8, adding two weeks to summer vacation to prepare for the upcoming virtual reopening of school.

Attention Donna ISD Community, The start of the 2020-2021 school year has been pushed back to Tuesday, September 8th. Please see the academic calendar. pic.twitter.com/rVvonP24VA — Donna ISD (@Donna_ISD) July 30, 2020

This was approved on Tuesday at a school board meeting. The last day of school is now June 18, 2021.

A $3.7 million project to install a dozen Wi-Fi towers across the city was also ratified at the school board meeting.

The effort is a move to provide students with free Wi-Fi, and is in partnership with WiFiRus, an Edinburg-based company.