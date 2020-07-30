Donna ISD pushes first day of school to Sept. 8

Staff Report
-

The Donna school district postponed its first day of school to Sept. 8, adding two weeks to summer vacation to prepare for the upcoming virtual reopening of school. 

This was approved on Tuesday at a school board meeting. The last day of school is now June 18, 2021. 

A $3.7 million project to install a dozen Wi-Fi towers across the city was also ratified at the school board meeting. 

The effort is a move to provide students with free Wi-Fi, and is in partnership with WiFiRus, an Edinburg-based company.

