H-E-B launches meal donation initiative to combat rising food insecurity

H-E-B will be donating a meal to Feeding Texas with every purchased H-E-B product, an initiative called “Summer of Giving.”

The Texas-based grocer will be doing this until they reach $2 million, feeding 20 million people.

Through other initiatives, H-E-B has already given about 6.2 million meals at no cost. In June alone, H-E-B donated about 89 million pounds of food.

Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, said, “Words can’t express how thankful we are to H-E-B.”

This initiative comes when the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly doubled food insecurity, according to Feeding Texas. Currently, more than one in four Texas families are struggling to afford food.