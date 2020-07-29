AEP Texas releases timeline on power restoration

AEP Texas on Wednesday morning released a timeline on when they expect to have power turned back on across the Valley.

Pharr – 1,100; ETR: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m.

McAllen – 1,350; ETR: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m.

Mission – 2,800; ETR: Saturday, August 1, 9 p.m.

Harlingen – 1,265; ETR: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m.

San Benito – 4,000; ETR: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m. UPDATED

Weslaco – 3,600; ETR: Saturday, August 1, 9 p.m. UPDATED

Edinburg – 2,000; ETR: Saturday, August 1, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande City – 600; ETR: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m.

According to a news release from AEP, 16,730 customers were still without power as of Wednesday morning.