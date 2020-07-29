45 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County confirmed 45 additional deaths due to COVID-19, along with 287 new cases of the disease on Wednesday in a county new release.

This brings the death toll to 576, and the total case count to 16,375.

The county also confirmed that 586 individuals were released from isolation due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, leaving 7,106 active cases there.

Currently, there are 881 people fighting COVID-19 in local hospitals, of which 256 are being cared for in intensive care units.

Also on Wednesday, Willacy County confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in a county news release, raising the total cases seen there to 577.