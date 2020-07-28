San Juan man indicted for murder in March shooting

A 38-year-old San Juan man is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday morning for the fatal March shooting a 27-year-old man.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Jacob Isaac Arispe Arroyo on July 16 for the March 12 shooting death of Noe Sifuentes Jr. in the 600 block of West Third in San Juan.

Detectives allege that Arroyo, who remains jailed on $1 million in bonds, shot Sifuentes after becoming upset when the 27-year-old hugged Arroyo’s ex-girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sifuentes’ mother identified her son, who was found face down and unresponsive, at the scene, telling authorities that Arroyo, a gang member, shot and killed her son, according to police.

Another witness told investigators that Arroyo shot Sifuentes several times and “then got close to him and shot him in the head,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators say in the charging document that surveillance video from an apartment complex captured Arroyo in the area where the shooting happened, as well as him walking away.

Arroyo is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for another altercation earlier on March 12 where authorities say he brandished a gun.