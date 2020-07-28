Rio Grande Valley FC announced via a news release Monday that the club had signed Ian Hoffman, an athletic 18-year-old defender and midfielder with substantial playing experience.

“Ian is a talented and promising young player who brings valuable European and youth national team experience to our club,” said Matt Jordan, the Houston Dynamo’s senior vice president and general manager, in a written statement. “We’d like to welcome him to our organization and look forward to his continued development with RGV prior to joining the Dynamo in January.”

Hoffman, a Connecticut native, has spent the last three seasons with Karlsruher SC, which currently competes in the 2. Bundesliga, at the Academy level, and competed in the FC Cologne Academy before that. Hoffmann earned 38 appearances across two seasons and led the U-17’s in goals and assists in his first season.

Hoffman also has plenty of international experience after representing the U.S. Men’s National Team on the pitch at the U-20, U-18 and U-16 levels. He’s also made international appearances for the U-17 German National Team thanks to his grandparents’ German ancestry.

Hoffman most recently scored a goal in an international friendly with the U-20 U.S. Men’s National Team against Mexico in January.

Hoffman also has past experience working with current Houston Dynamo coach Tab Ramos in international appearance for the U.S. Soccer Federation. The signing will keep Hoffman with the Dynamo and RGV FC through the end of 2020.