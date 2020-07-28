Man accused of killing DPS trooper to appear in court

A 25-year-old man charged with capital murder of a peace officer for the death of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

Victor Godinez, who is also charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of peace officers, is eligible for the death sentence should he be convicted.

Deadlines for an announcement on whether the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office will seek the penalty have been pushed back because of COVID-19, according to previous motions filed in the case.

Godinez is accused of shooting 48-year-old Moises Sanchez on April 6, 2019, after the trooper responded to a car crash on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

Sanchez died several months later on Aug. 24, 2019, in Houston following surgery.

He’s also accused of shooting at two Edinburg police officers who were looking for him after Sanchez was shot.

Authorities caught Godinez east of Mon Mack Road and State Highway 107.