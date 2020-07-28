LETTERS: Time for spanking; Police deaths spur comment; Hurricane vs. virus; Women now being heard; Bad threat on schools; Seguin troops long forgotten

Hurricane vs. virus

The COVID-19 pandemic is worse than a category 5 hurricane. Why?

Because with the hurricane you at least know it’s coming and you have good government leadership who do things to help you get ready — you know, like evacuation, shelters and so forth.

With the COVID-19 pandemic we have weak, stupid and lousy state and federal leadership and because of this thousands of people from South Texas will die by the end of this year. It appears that the corporations and the super wealthy who buy and control the politicians have a new slogan: it’s “Let them die early.”

Tomas Cantu

Concepcion

Women now being heard

COVID-19 has done wonders for the TV news shows! Almost all news channels have been covering this pandemic to some degree. Some have expressed their opinions as to what harm the bug is doing to the American public and some have just barely touched on the basics.

There is one thing I personally like, and it is the fact that a lot of women have gained seats at the table of power throughout America’s political system and corporate leadership.

I was not aware to the extent of this phenomenon until coverage of COVID-19 made the news We will likely, according to today’s polls, see a woman in the vice president’s office in 2021.

The governors in several states are women, the Senate has many women, the House has a lot of women, mayors of large and small cities are headed by women, in the corporate world, women are CEOs and in other positions of management.

This is all good because women far out number men in America.

Maybe women can relate to the average citizen’s needs better than men who have been in office for umpteen years.

What a difference a small bug has made in America! Women are being heard.

Bill Williams

Palmview

Bad threat on schools

In August we might face a strike to every family if Donald Trump gets his wishes.

Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding if public and private schools don’t open their doors to start the school year. Funny thing is that this president keeps speaking apparently without knowing where school districts get their funding.

U.S. school districts get their funding through state and not federal funding.

This president keeps making statements like this and others in the past. One has to wonder how low his intellect really is.

Parents face a nightmare if the schools open before its safe to do so. As an example take a look at what’s happening in our great state of Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and California. This state keeps seeing record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases every day.

Who can forget how Trump would brag that we should look at the red states that have opened and how their economies have bounced back. Now all the states that opened up too soon and too fast have started to scale back.

This is what is going to happen if our schools open and it’s not safe to do so. How many of our children have to come down positive, sick and die before people see the stupidity and arrogance of this effort.