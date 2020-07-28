Here’s where residents impacted by Hurricane Hanna can get help

Several local organizations are working to help residents stay sheltered and fed as the Rio Grande Valley community recuperates from the destruction of Hurricane Hanna over the weekend.

In Mission, the Southern Baptist Texas Convention will be giving away up to 700 free patty melts until 6 p.m., or until all meals have been distributed, on Tuesday at Lions Park, 1400 E. Kika Loop.

The church will also be distributing food in McAllen on Tuesday until 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 3 to 6 p.m., at Sendero Community Church, 2000 S. McColl Road.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be having an Emergency Drive-Through meal distribution from 7 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr. Residents must be wearing a face mask, and bring a valid ID photo, along with proof of address. The vehicle’s trunk must be empty as food will not be placed in the front or back seat.

The Food Bank has also partnered with the city of Edinburg to distribute non-perishable food to 3,000 families, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center, 315 E. Palm Drive. The drive-through distribution is only for Edinburg residents, who must provide proof of residency.

Launched Help for Hanna Campaign, people that want to support residents who are without food or power, at www.foodbankrgv.com. Every donation made stays in the area, and will go toward any aid residents may need, regarding food and shelter.

The Salvation Army has several locations where residents can pick up meals. In McAllen, residents can pick up lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4 to 5 p.m. at 1600 N. 23rd.

The organization also has several mobile canteens placed across the region, all operating from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 4:30 to 6 p.m., until the Salvation Army no longer sees the need for the meal distributions, according to Lt. Adolph Aguirre, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in McAllen.

The mobile kitchens will be stationed at Greg’s Balview in Palmview at 229 E. Veterans Drive, and at the Sullivan City police station at 500 S. Cenizo Drive, as well as in Raymondville, San Perlita and Rio Grande City.

Those who have been displaced and are homeless should call (956) 683-1468 and go to the Salvation Army’s McAllen location.

The American Red Cross is providing shelter assistance at Edcouch-Elsa High School and the South Main FEMA Community Safe Room, 1700 S. Main St. For those with non-emergencies, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, and select option 4.

The Red Cross still needs volunteers, and those willing to help should visit redcross.org.

Additionally, for concerns regarding flooding, damaged homes, shelters and COVID-19, call Hidalgo County at (956) 292-7765, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For calls made after 5 p.m., residents should call their precinct: