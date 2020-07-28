Flash flood watch remains in effect for entire RGV

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. today for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The National Weather Service reports rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch with isolated amounts of 1 to 3 Inches could occur.

Low-lying and poorly-draining areas as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time will cause creeks and arroyos to overflow. Driving will be difficult, and motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered, the NWS reports.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.