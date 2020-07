A church will be offering free meals in Mission on Tuesday for families who were affected by Hurricane Hanna.

Southern Baptist Texas Convention is providing 700 free meals at Lions Park in Mission, located at 1400 E. Kika de la Garza Loop, according to a news release issued by the city of Mission.

The meals, patty melts, will be available Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. or until they run out.

Hidalgo County is credited with helping organize the event.