WESLACO — Gov. Greg Abbott pledged more state support for recovery efforts in the Rio Grande Valley related to Hurricane Hanna and in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after touring the area and meeting with local leaders in the Mid-Valley on Tuesday.

Abbott said he viewed hurricane damage in the Valley in the air and on the ground, commenting on agricultural damage, property damage and ongoing power outages.

He said he issued a waiver on certain regulations related to commercial trucking in the state meant to address those power outages Tuesday afternoon.

“These suspensions will allow commercial drivers to more quickly deliver supplies, specifically electric power supplies, to communities in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend impacted by Hurricane Hanna,” he said.

Many of the governor’s announcements Tuesday related to pandemic aid headed to the Valley, including a plan to convert the McAllen Convention Center into a healthcare facility that can care for up to 250 COVID-19 patients. He says it’s opening later this week and will be supplied with hospital beds, medical equipment and medical staff

“You got to hand it to the local leaders. It’s an enormous challenge for any local leader to step up and be able to address the challenges that come along with a hurricane. It’s even more challenging when you couple that with a pandemic. Our biggest concern with the hurricane was the challenge that it posed because of the pandemic, especially in the Rio Grande Valley,” he said.

Other pandemic aid the governor announced included medical supplies and medical professionals being sent south.

He said teams of medical professionals were being sent to Edinburg and Harlingen to aid hospitals there.

Abbott also announced locations for recovering COVID-19 patients, two of which will be in Pharr and Harlingen. Starr County will likely receive another one, he said.

“If there’s one thing that I want to emphasize to everybody in the entire Rio Grande Valley, it is this: This hurricane has not eliminated COVID-19. COVID-19 still exists in the Rio Grande Valley,” he said.