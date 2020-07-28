4 die from carbon monoxide poisoning

Edinburg police announced Tuesday morning that four family members died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the 2000 block of Woodstone Dr.

One family member was rushed to the hospital.

“With further investigation, it appears there was no foul play and this death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator found inside the home,” police said in a news release.

Following Hurricane Hanna, many homes in Edinburg had been without power.

Police will release more details at an afternoon press conference.