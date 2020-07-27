RGC man’s death under investigation

Rio Grande City police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a residence on Sunday.

Officers arrived at Sanchez Street in Rio Grande City just before 5 p.m. where they discovered 26-year-old Jose Luis Perez lying on the ground as several individuals attempted CPR, according to a statement issued by the city.

Witnesses said Perez had been running down Sanchez Street when he suddenly fell.

Perez was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Roel “Role” Valadez and the case remains under investigation pending the results of an autopsy and a toxicology report.