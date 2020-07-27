LETTERS: On deaths of officers; Protect the food; Thoughts on Antifa; Group critiqued

On deaths of officers

This is in regard to the murders of two fine McAllen law enforcement officers, Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez Jr. We had just gone through the 22nd anniversary of our 24-yearold son’s and Border Patrol Agent Susan Rodriguez’s murders that week!

Deja vu all over again!

Art Salinas

San Antonio

Protect the food

In the interest of protecting my family and the people of the Rio Grande Valley, I like many others have patronized fastfood chains as this offers us the opportunity to eat without having to mingle with other folks.

Here’s my beef: In the last several days I have encountered two different fast-food chains where some employees would wear their masks while they were in an area of the restaurant where the customers were. The second they walked into the kitchen area or the “order pick-up” area, they pulled their masks down.

This is where food is being prepared and handled. Hundreds of customers eat this food.

One bad apple here can do a lot of damage to a community.

And this is not a blanket accusation; I did say some.

Owners and managers, please cover this subject with your employees and let them know that it is a huge mistake to underestimate the intelligence of the buying public.

José C. Coronado

Mission

Thoughts on Antifa

Jesus Rodriguez and possibly others have written about Antifa. My understanding is that they claim to be antifascist; however, they are a loose group of individual anarchists who want to be rid of all government.

There is little formal organization, but groups of them have been around for nearly 100 years.

This information is readily available on the internet.

Some have been arrested, jailed and prosecuted. However, finding the exact groups and individuals funding them has been difficult and no legal proof has been determined. Most of these anarchists attach themselves to other groups to be able to create violent reactions in the name of other groups.

Currently, they have attached themselves to another group of radical organizations called Black Lives Matter; one of its organizers claims to be Marxist trained.

Antifa has no known identifiable leadership.

Most of the peaceful protestors support that a Black person’s life does matter, but are not members of the radical core of Black Lives Matter.

Many Antifa members are unemployed collegeeducated radicals who were radicalized by leftist, radical college professors.

They just want to end all government services and cause trouble. There are some members who have jobs; currently a couple of lawyers have been arrested for arson and assault on police officers.

By the way, the 75-year-old man pushed and knocked down by police has been arrested several times during protests. President Trump labeled him an “ANTIFA Provocateur.”