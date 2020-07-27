Hurricane Hanna Homeowners Insurance Claims

Written By: Moore Law Firm

Last Saturday, Hurricane Hanna ripped through the Rio Grande Valley, leaving a devastating trail of damage to homes and local businesses, potentially costing millions of dollars. Early reports indicated that Hurricane Hanna made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, with most of the Valley seeing sustained winds of 50-75 mph. Reports of downed powerlines, fallen trees, and collapsed roofs came pouring in throughout the night.

As Hurricane Hanna has now waned, for most home and business owners, now is the time to start thinking about how exactly they’re going to get their properties fixed.

Having represented thousands of home and business owners throughout Texas, the McAllen homeowners insurance claim lawyers at Moore Law Firm understand that getting your property fixed is a top priority.

Here are the steps you need to take to make sure you help make sure your Hurricane Hanna damage claim has the best chance to pay you what you need for your repairs.

How To Get Your Hurricane Hanna Claim Paid

1) Safety and Family First – Before getting started with anything, make sure that you, your family, and your loved ones are safe. If anyone is in need of urgent assistance, dial 911 immediately.

2) File Your Storm Damage Claim – Your insurance company needs to know that your home or business has been through a devastating storm. This may sound like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many people put it filing their storm damage claim off until much later or never file a claim at all. Not only could it delay the claim process the longer you wait to file, you could also potentially miss your deadline to file your claim entirely.

3) Take Photos – You know your property better than anyone. Take plenty of photos of damage all throughout your property, looking out for things such as:

Broken or Missing Roof Shingles

Water Spots or Water Bubbles on Your Ceiling

Water Leaks

Broken Windows

Broken or blown away fencing

These photos can help paint a picture and potentially be used as evidence of the damage your property has experienced as a result of Hurricane Hanna.

4) Mitigate Your Damages – Most homeowners insurance policies typically will require you to take steps to make sure your damage doesn’t get any worse. When it’s safe, make sure you put up a tarp on your roof and board up broken windows if needed.

strong>5) Save Your Receipts – Make sure you keep records and receipts of any small or major repairs you’ve made as a result of Hurricane Hanna so that you can be reimbursed for your repairs.

6) Talk To A Homeowners Insurance Claim Lawyer – This is actually the most important step. If you’ve filed your Hurricane Hanna claim, you should be ready to get a check for a lot less than what it’ll take to fix your home. Insurance carriers do this all of the time because insurance carriers ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS and will do ANYTHING TO MAKE SURE THEY DON’T PAY OUT YOUR CLAIM. If you don’t seek out legal advice to see what can be done for your claim, you may as well do nothing and just accept their low offer. An experienced storm damage lawyer will have a strategy set in place to help get your claim moving in the right direction. Storm damage lawyers often have experience in dealing with adjusters who won’t budge and can expertly negotiate your storm damage claim. You also need to consider that your claim actually has a running clock attached to it to where if a lawsuit isn’t filed in time, you could lose your claim forever.

I Can’t Afford A Storm Damage Lawyer Right Now. What Can I Do?

The McAllen storm damage claim lawyers at Moore Law Firm understand that, right now, you’re fighting for every dollar to fix your property. It would be entirely unacceptable for us to require you to pay any money up-front to represent you for your storm damage claim. That’s why we work on a contingency fee model instead to help all of our clients.

Under a contingency fee model:

It’s FREE to start your case

There are NO COSTS up-front

There are ZERO out-of-pocket costs

We only get paid if you WIN

At Moore Law Firm, we believe that access to justice should be available to everybody regardless of their income or their ability to pay.

Call The McAllen Storm Damage Lawyers At Moore Law Firm Today

To help get your Hurricane Hanna homeowners insurance claim paid, you need to call the McAllen storm damage lawyers at Moore Law Firm TODAY for a FAST and FREE consultation at 1-800-444-2780.