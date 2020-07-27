Hidalgo, Cameron counties report 17 deaths, 841 new COVID cases

Hidalgo County reported 11 more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, raising the total to 467.

The county also reported 596 additional cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total there to 15,749.

“Please accept my most sincere sympathies to all those who have lost a loved one. Losing a loved one is never easy,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “A natural disaster in the middle of a pandemic is quite a challenge. However, we must continue to remind ourselves that to take every available precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

On July 1, there were 49 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. That number has shot up by 853% since then. The county was also reporting 4,252 total cases on July 1, which has since increased by 270%.

There are 7,548 net active cases in the county. There were 460 people released from isolation on Monday, meaning that they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

Edinburg has the highest number of positive cases in the county with 2,767 cases, 17.6% of the entire county. Mission has the second highest number of cases with 2,384 cases, or 15.1%.

There are currently 903 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, of which 245 of those cases are being treated in intensive care units.

The county has administered 103,718 COVID-19 tests, and 87,038 of those tests returned negative results. There are 931 tests pending.

Cameron County also confirmed six additional COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total number there to 183.

The individuals were a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Los Fresnos, a 73-year-old man from San Benito, a 79-year-old man from La Feria, and a 94-year-old woman from Harlingen.

These individuals all died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

In addition, there was also a 94-year-old man from the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen who died. This was a previously reported case.

Cameron County also received confirmation of an additional 374 cases of COVID-19, raising the total there to 8,201.

There have also been an additional 47 individuals who have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 3,270.