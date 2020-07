The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a tornado watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. for west central Cameron County and southern eastern Hidalgo and southwest Willacy County.

The NWS reports Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.