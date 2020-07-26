Outages reported throughout Valley, flooding rains still expected

12 p.m. update

“As of noon, the number of outages totaled approximately 158,600, as compared to 197,630 early this morning,” AEP officials said via Tweet, “Crews are reducing the number of outages even as more thorough assessments continue.”

10 a.m. update

Although the center of Tropical Storm Hanna has moved out of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, plenty of flooding rainfall continues over the area this morning, the National Weather Service in Brownsville said via Tweet on Sunday morning.

“Today is a good day to stay home and stay off of the flooded roads,” the NWS said.

More than 194,000 people across Texas lost power Sunday morning, according to another Tweet from AEP Texas.

AEP also indicated crews were assessing damages, working to clear hazardous conditions and restoring power at about 10 a.m. Sunday after crews were grounded overnight due to high winds.

Ambulance services were also affected Saturday night due to gusting winds above 45 mph. EMS crews were still responding to major calls for trauma, but doing so with caution. For other minor calls, dispatchers were walking callers through the proper first aid measures, and such.

Ambulances, like other large vehicles, can tip over with heavy gusts, and there are added dangers in wading through flooded areas and downed power lines.