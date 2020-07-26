Local authorities are announcing safety precautions and the first steps toward recovery as Hurricane Hanna subsides.

At least two municipalities have announced plans to begin debris pickup Monday.

The city of Mission said that contingent on the weather, bulky item curbside collection would begin Monday as part of the city’s storm cleanup efforts.

“If you can safely place flooded home items, furniture, tree limbs and construction debris on the curbside, our drivers will roll right by and pick them up,” the city explained via Facebook.

The city of McAllen also said debris pickup would begin Monday, asking residents to place items on the curb for crews to collect.

“This will be an ongoing effort,” a release from the city read.

The city of Pharr issued a public service announcement giving residents experiencing power outages tips on keeping their food safe.

The announcement says a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if the door is left closed, and that a freezer should hold its temperature for about 48 hours if full and 24 hours if half full.

The announcement advised residents experiencing power outages to keep their refrigerator doors closed as much as possible and to throw out refrigerated foods, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and milk, if the power has been out for more than four hours.

Hidalgo County issued several public safety announcements Sunday, including advisories for residents to not blatantly ignore barricades and drive their vehicles into floodwaters caused by Saturday’s Category 1 hurricane, to avoid downed power lines, and also to gather documents in a waterproof container in case of flooding.