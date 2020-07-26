Hurricane Hanna took its pound of flesh over the weekend and dispersed into a line of ominous colors on the radar rumbling off to the south, but the remnants of the system over the Rio Grande Valley are continuing to dump water over the region as residents from the counties of Cameron and Willacy will be dealing with the aftermath of its first direct hit by a hurricane for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, The Monitor asked our readers to share their photos from the storm. In various photos, there were trees uprooted, fences and roofs fallen, and massive flooding, to name a few. Here’s the impact Hurricane Hanna had in the counties of Cameron and Willacy.

Brownsville:

Harlingen:

La Feria:

Los Indios:

Lyford:

Palm Valley:

Primera:

Rio Hondo:

San Benito:

Santa Rosa:

In some photos submitted from our readers, they showed various animals trying to stay afloat from the storm.

Hurricane Hanna’s impact in the counties of Hidalgo and Starr:

This is a developing story. Share with us your photos of the storm, either by sending them to us through our social medias or by emailing them to news@themonitor.com