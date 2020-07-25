The Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway remained open Saturday as motorists continued back and forth off South Padre Island.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and South Padre Island Police had units at the foot of the bridge monitoring the situation in case it needed to be closed to traffic.

Typically, the causeway is closed by the Texas Department of Transportation when there are sustained winds of 45 mph.

The water on the Laguna Madre was choppy and no boats were out.

A San Antonio family said they were enjoying their visit to the Island. They are staying at the KOA Camp and said they haven’t been told to leave.

The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon “right now it’s not really an issue we have near (South Padre Island). It’s pushing from west to east so it’s not really a main issue right now.”