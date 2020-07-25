Power outages reported in south McAllen

McALLEN — About 1,400 people in the south side of the city lost power Saturday morning, as heavy winds from Hurricane Hanna reached the Rio Grande Valley.

AEP Texas crews were responding to the outage about noon time, and crews estimate the power will be restored at about 12:30 p.m. — though this projection could change, officials said via Twitter.

“As the outer bands of Hurricane Hanna begin to reach land, AEP Texas crews soon will be called in to shelter-in-place until the storm passes,” another post stated. “Once wind gusts reach 35-40 miles-per-hour, crews cannot work safely in a utility bucket.”