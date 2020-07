The National Hurricane Center says an Air Force hurricane hunter plane and Doppler Radar indicate Hurricane Hanna has strengthened.

Maximum sustained winds are now 85 mph. A TCOON observing station at Laguna Madre recently reported a sustained wind of 63 mph and a gust to 79 mph.

As of 2 p.m CDT, the center of Hanna was offshore of the Texas coastline about 55 miles east-northeast of Port Mansfield and about 75 miles southeast of Corpus Christi. It’s moving toward the west at 8 mph.