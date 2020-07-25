Hanna could bring devastating flood to the RGV

The National Weather Service reports devastating to potentially catastrophic flooding could occur later this evening through Sunday in the Rio Grande Valley.

The worst flooding will occur late this afternoon through daybreak on Sunday.

The flooding is from Hurricane Hanna, which is heading closer to the the Texas coast. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. this evening near the northern King Ranch. Hanna has winds at 80 mph.

Flood water depths could be 3 feet or higher. Rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are possible with some areas receiving up to 18 inches of rain. There could be rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

Rainfall amounts of 8 to 10 inches are anticipated in the Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen areas.

The NWS reports there could be some water rescues. The rain forecast is similar to what the Valley experienced with Hurricane Dolly in 2008.

The NWS reports damaging winds are power outages are possible especially for the Raymondville, Sarita and Falfurrias areas.

Damage to poorly mobile homes and poorly built buildings could occur. Trees could be cracked and uprooted.

A few weak tornadoes are also anticipated.