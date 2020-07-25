Cameron Co. reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths 

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. reported eight COVID-19 related deaths and 341 new positive cases in a news release Saturday.

The death toll there is now at 177. The eight deaths included five men ages 34, 64, 66, and two 69-year-olds, as well as three women, two 70-year-olds and a 94-year-old.

The ages of the 341 newly infected individuals range from an infant to a woman in her 90s.

Seventy-two individuals were also reported to have recovered Saturday, raising the total number of those who recovered to 3,223.

As of Saturday, the total number of known COVID-19 positive cases in Cameron County was 7,827.

In Starr County, health authority Dr. Jose Vazquez reported 86 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total known cases there to 1,769.

The ages of the new cases range from a 10-month-old boy to a 72-year-old woman and are from the cities of Roma, Rio Grande City, San Isidro and La Grulla.

In Willacy County, County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19.

The majority of the cases are women, with the exception of five men whose ages are in their 20s, 40s, and two in their 60s.

Of the women, the ages range from a girl in her teens to a woman in her 60s.

Hidalgo County releases their COVID-19 statistics reported over the weekend on Sunday.