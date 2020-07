According to the AEP Texas outage map, the utility company has nearly 40,000 customers throughout the Valley without power.

Ten percent of those customers are in the Laguna Madre area where the vast majority of the outages are in the Port Isabel area. There are also sporadic outages on South Padre Island, Laguna Vista, Laguna Heights, Bayview and the surrounding areas.

Another 5,000 have no electricity in La Feria, 1,000 north of Elsa, nearly 300 south of Weslaco and 1,200 in the Harlingen area.