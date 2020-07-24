Tropical Storm warning issued for parts of the Valley

A Tropical Storm warning remains in effect for parts of the Rio Grande Valley, the National Weather Service is reporting.

The areas in the warning include Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Willacy, and Northern Hidalgo counties.

Tropical Storm Hanna is located about 300 miles east of South Padre Island or our about 310 miles east of Port Mansfield. Winds are 40 mph and Hanna is moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

The NWS reports Hanna is expected to gradually strengthen and continue to move west-northwest until the storm makes landfall on Saturday along the lower to middle Texas coast.

Heavy rainfall along with dangerous flash flooding remains the primary impact with rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches. Locally more than 12 inches is expected, the NWS reported.

Coastal flooding is also a concern with 2 feet of inundation possible.

There’s a 50% chance of heavy rain today, a 70% chance of heavy rain tonight and a 80% chance of heavy rain and breezy on Saturday.

There’s a 60% chance of heavy rain on Saturday night and on Sunday. There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Monday.