As Tropical Storm Hanna approaches the Texas coastline, several sandbag locations have opened up across Hidalgo County.

McAllen is offering two distribution sites beginning at noon on Friday: the McAllen Recycling Center, 4101 N. Bentsen Road, and at the McAllen Youth Baseball Complex, 8201 N. 29th St.

There is a limit of six bags per residence, and proof of residency is required.

The elderly and people with disabilities will be served at the recycling center site, while the baseball complex will be self-serve, the city said via a news release.

In Mission, two self-serve sandbag pickups have been opened. The city will provide bags, sand and shovels. Bags are limited to seven for residents, and 10 for businesses.

Masks are required. Residents are also asked to bring a utility bill or identification.

The first site will open at 1 p.m. at Lions Park, 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop, and the second will open at 4 p.m. at the Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

In Peñitas, sandbags will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peñitas Fire Station, 1320 S. Main St. while supplies last, the city said in a news release. Afterhours, the site will be self-serve. Limit two bags per household.

The city of Palmview will distribute sandbags until 6 p.m. at Greg’s Ballroom Grounds, 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. Bags are limited to four per household or six per business. Proof of residency is required.

The city of Pharr is offering three sandbag sites, including: Development and Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road; Moore Baseball Park, 400 E. Moore; and at the Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

All three self-serve locations will be open from noon until 11 p.m. Friday. Residents must provide proof of residency. Limit of six bags per household, or 12 per business.

Sandbags will be available in San Juan at the Recycling Center, 323 W. 1st St. from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Limit of four bags per resident and six per business. Proof of residency required.

Elsa residents may pick up sandbags beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the plastics building, 500 N. Fannin St. Bags will be distributed via a drive thru. Proof of residency required; limit four bags.

Next door in Edcouch, residents may pick up sandbags at city hall beginning at 1 p.m.

Weslaco officials are distributing sandbags at Weslaco City Hall, 255 S. Kansas Ave. Officials remind residents that sandbags are available year-round. Residents are asked to bring a shovel.

In Mercedes, sandbags are available at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 150 N. Ohio Ave.

Donna residents may fill their own sandbags at the Public Works building, 1304 Silver Ave. until 7 p.m. Friday. Limit six bags per household, and proof of residency required.

Hidalgo County is also distributing sandbags at several locations.

In Precinct 4, sandbags are available at the Precinct 4 Field Operations Center, 1124 N. M Road in Edinburg. Bags are available until 6 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Limit four bags per vehicle, and proof of residency is required.

Precinct 1 announced sandbags are available at Sunrise Hill Park off of Farm-to-Market Road 1015, between Mile 11 North and Mile 1 1/2 West in Mercedes. The site will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Limit six bags per vehicle, no identification required.